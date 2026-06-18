‘I believe our fasting and prayers will work tonight’ – Prophet Uche’s words before Black Stars’ victory

Prophet Eric Boahen-Uche, the leader of Reign House Chapel, declared three days of fasting and prayers for Ghana ahead of the Black Stars’ opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He urged supporters to continue praying after previously warning about spiritual struggles surrounding the national team and the need for divine intervention.

On Sunday, June 14, 2026, the man of God stated that, out of love for the country, his church should fast and pray for the Black Stars ahead of their crucial opening match.

He explained that, in the spiritual realm, things were not looking favourable for Ghana and, as such, he declared the fasting and prayers.

This followed his earlier prophecy concerning the Black Stars, where he said the team would find it difficult to win matches. He maintained his position and called on his church to intercede on behalf of the country to avert the situation.

On the day of the match, he made a Facebook post stating that God had spoken concerning the Black Stars and had listened to the nation's prayers. He therefore urged those praying for the team to remain hopeful.

“Ghana, Nyame akasa. Let’s not stop praying for the national team. I believe our fasting and prayers will work tonight for our country,” he wrote in the social media post on June 17, 2026, before the match at 11:00 PM on the same day.

Ghana kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Panama on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, as youngster Caleb Yirenkyi scored deep into stoppage time to hand the Black Stars a priceless opening win.

The Black Stars were forced onto the back foot from the opening whistle, with Panama starting brightly and creating a series of early opportunities.

Just a minute into the contest, goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi was called into action and produced a crucial save as Panama looked determined to take control.

Ati-Zigi continued to keep Ghana in the game with several important interventions, but his evening was cut short by injury. He was unable to continue and was replaced at half-time by Benjamin Asare.

Sensing the need for change, Carlos Queiroz reshuffled his side in the second half, introducing Brandon Thomas-Asante and Fatawu Issahaku in a bid to inject energy into the attack.

The substitutions helped Ghana gain more territory and possession, but clear-cut chances remained difficult to create as Panama stood firm.

With the match seemingly heading for a stalemate, Ghana found the breakthrough in the fifth minute of added time. Yirenkyi initiated the move before Brandon Thomas-Asante collected the ball, beat his marker, and surged into the penalty area.

The forward then showed great composure to pick out the unmarked Yirenkyi, who arrived at the back post to slot home the winning goal in the 95th minute.

The dramatic victory gives Ghana their second winning start at a World Cup, following their opening-match triumph over Serbia in 2010.

More importantly, the win provides the Black Stars with a perfect platform ahead of their remaining Group L fixtures against England and Croatia.

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