Coca-Cola Ghana boosts inmate rehabilitation with vocational training equipment donation

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Ghana has donated vocational training equipment and machinery to the Kpando Prisons in the Volta Region to strengthen inmate rehabilitation and skills development.

The initiative forms part of the company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) agenda, which focuses on creating sustainable value by empowering individuals and supporting resilient communities.

The donation is expected to enhance vocational training programmes in tailoring, carpentry and electrical installation, giving inmates practical skills to improve their chances of securing sustainable livelihoods after their release.

According to the company, the equipment will strengthen the prison’s capacity to provide hands-on training and equip inmates with marketable skills that promote self-reliance and successful reintegration into society.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Manager, Bethel Yeboah, said the initiative reflects the company’s broader commitment to creating opportunities through social investment.

“As a business, we believe that sustainability is not only about protecting the environment but also about investing in people and creating opportunities for social and economic inclusion.

"Through this donation, we hope to support the rehabilitation process by providing inmates with practical skills that can enhance their employability, foster self-reliance, and contribute positively to their communities after release.”

The company said the partnership with the Kpando Prisons reinforces its belief that rehabilitation and reintegration are essential to sustainable community development, adding that every individual deserves the opportunity to acquire skills that can help build a productive future.

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