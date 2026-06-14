Football

Providence turns red, gold and green as Tribe Culturefest ignites Ghana’s World Cup fever

Source: Benaiah Elorm Dafeamekpor  
  14 June 2026 5:03pm
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Downtown Providence has been awash with Ghanaian colours following the launch of Tribe Culturefest’s #FWC26Tribe activations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A standout feature of the campaign is the eye-catching “I Love Ghana” installation, decked in the red, gold and green of the Ghanaian flag.

Positioned in the heart of the city, the display has quickly become a focal point for residents, tourists and members of the Ghanaian diaspora, celebrating Ghana’s culture, heritage and national pride.

Adding to the excitement are life-sized installations honouring some of Ghana’s most celebrated Black Stars players, paying tribute to the football icons who have helped shape the nation’s sporting legacy on the world stage.

The activations form part of the build-up to Ghana Day 2026, set to take place on Saturday, June 20, in collaboration with the City of Providence. The event promises a rich showcase of Ghanaian culture.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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