The 2026 FIFA World Cup… or World War II in Disguise?

Audio By Carbonatix
News Flash! News Flash! News Flash!
Germany and Japan have both fallen, as America look on.
Britain and France also advance with US backing.
Italy, in classic fashion, managed to avoid the firefight altogether.
Feels oddly familiar, doesn’t it?
1945….reimagined as a World Cup.
Germany’s campaign ended not with a blitz, but a whimper. Paraguay held their nerve, won the penalty shootout, and sent Die Mannschaft packing on American soil.
For a nation synonymous with the World Cup, another major tournament has ended with them left to pick up the pieces…or pick up the ball Jonathan Tah launched into low Earth orbit.
Elsewhere, the tournament has taken great delight in humbling reputations. Morocco have once again shown that 2022 was no fluke, ultimately ending Dutch hopes with first a disciplined, aerial assault and then on penalties.
Canada has fully embraced home-continent advantage, proving they’re more than just polite hosts but genuine contenders.
The others aren’t letting up either.
Martinelli prodded Brazil into the round of 16, and even though Norway eventually pipped the Ivory Coast, Diallo still gave us arguably the most mind-blowing shot to come from Dallas since JFK.
Mexico’s 2–0 win over Ecuador was an entertaining contest that had a bit of everything: from colorful fans in the stands, to crunching tackles and tacos, and even a weather delay.
More importantly, it booked El Tri into the last 16, securing their first knockout-stage win since 1986. The Mexicans have been surprisingly compact at the back, with as many clean sheets as a Cape Coast motel.
The Swiss have spent two centuries avoiding conflict. Now they face Riyad Mahrez’s Algeria. Unfortunately, FIFA’s knockout stage doesn’t recognize neutrality. Cape Verde’s entire back line now faces the daunting task of stopping Lionel Messi from producing another stat-padding masterclass.
The Socceroos’ next mission is to dethrone the Egyptian King, Mohamed Salah. Then there’s Ghana against Colombia, a fixture with all the ingredients to become the tournament’s next surprise chapter.
Whatever happens next, the so-called powers are discovering that old alliances count for very little.
Once the whistle blows, even the Allied order can be turned on its Axis.
For now, Trump’s America remains the stage on which all the drama is unfolding.
And if Mauricio Pochettino somehow pulls off the unthinkable and leads the United States to glory, he’ll have engineered the biggest American rediscovery by a Latin-born figure in these parts…..since Christopher Columbus.
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