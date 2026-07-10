Black Stars: Marvin Senaya out for several weeks after surgery on hamstring

Black Stars defender Marvin Senaya has been ruled out for several weeks after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury sustained during Ghana’s Round of 32 clash with Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars medical team confirmed the injury following an MRI scan in Kansas City, which revealed a significant hamstring injury. The team’s medical staff immediately commenced initial management of the acute injury.

The player has subsequently undergone a successful surgery in Paris and has now returned to his club, AJ Auxerre, to continue his rehabilitation. There is active collaboration between the Ghana Football Association and AJ Auxerre to ensure a smooth rehabilitation journey for the defender.

Marvin is expected to be out for at least eight weeks. The leadership of the Ghana Football Association, the Management Committee of the Black Stars, the technical team and playing body send our best wishes to Marvin and pray for a speedy recovery.

The France based defender featured in all of Ghana’s four matches at the World Cup before sustaining an injury against Colombia at the Kansas City Stadium on Friday, July 3, 2026.

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