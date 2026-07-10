‘I didn’t resign’ – Queiroz shoots down Black Stars resignation reports

Carlos Queiroz

Portuguese trainer Carlos Queiroz has denied reports that he has resigned from his role as head coach of the Black Stars following the elimination from the 2026 World Cup.

Queiroz had been in the news for a recent post on his social media which many took as walking away from the Ghana job despite having a contract which is valid until August.

The Black Stars exited the competition in the last 32 after losing to Colombia, having finished third in the group stage.

After the team's exit, the Portuguese expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the Black Stars at the tournament.

While many took that as a resignation, the gaffer has debunked the narrative.

"I didn't resign. I sent a message of gratitude," he said in a viral social media video with a fan.

Queiroz signed a four-month deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) which is expected to be reviewed following the team's World Cup performance.

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