2026 World Cup: England come from behind to beat Norway and reach semi-final

Audio By Carbonatix
England stand one win away from their first men's World Cup final since 1966 as Jude Bellingham's brilliant two-goal display inspired them to come from behind to beat Norway after extra time in Miami.
Thomas Tuchel's side rode their luck in a quarter-final played in fierce heat and humidity - but Bellingham was once again the talisman to send England into the last four, where they will play either Argentina or Switzerland.
In a tight, tense encounter, Norway went ahead after 36 minutes when Andreas Schjelderup's dipping effort deceived England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford to fly in.
England needed an instant response, with Bellingham inevitably providing it in first-half stoppage time when he took Anthony Gordon's pass perfectly in his stride to beat Norway keeper Orjan Nyland.
Tuchel was forced into half-time changes, replacing the influential Declan Rice, who has been struggling with illness and injury, as well as Noni Madueke, sending on Eberechi Eze and Bukayo Saka.
Norway threatened after the break, seeing a goal by Torbjorn Heggem ruled out for Erling Haaland's needless shove on Elliot Anderson, while David Moller Wolfe headed against the bar.
Haaland was subdued and eventually substituted at the break in extra time, with Bellingham having already stepped up again three minutes into the added period, pouncing after Nyland could only push out a shot from substitute Morgan Rogers.
England now go into their third World Cup semi-final since they lifted the Jules Rimet trophy 60 years ago, hoping they can change their fortunes after losses to West Germany in 1990 and Croatia in 2018.
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