Trade Minister, Ambassador to US, others to grace Litina’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Business Expo

Ghana's push to leverage the 2026 FIFA World Cup for trade and investment will receive a major boost as the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, joins a distinguished list of dignitaries expected at the Made-in-Ghana FIFA World Cup 2026 Expo in Boston, United States.

The business exhibition, organised by Litina Travel and Tours in partnership with Ghana's Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, is scheduled for June 22 and 23, 2026, at the Envision Hotel & Conference Centre in Boston.

Also expected at the event are Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Victor Emmanuel Smith, Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Kofi Okyere-Darko, and celebrated Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena.

The expo is being positioned as one of Ghana's biggest commercial showcases on the sidelines of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing together Ghanaian manufacturers, entrepreneurs and investors with international buyers, distributors and business leaders converging in Boston for the global football festival.

The event coincides with Ghana's World Cup group-stage match against England, which will also be played in Boston. Organisers believe the city's large Ghanaian diaspora population and the expected influx of travelling fans from around the world create a unique opportunity to promote Ghanaian products and services to international markets.

The organisers say the expo will showcase Ghana's strengths across sectors, including food and beverage processing, fashion, beauty and cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, real estate, banking and finance, and construction.

Ghana exports billions of dollars worth of non-traditional products annually to the United States, and the organisers believe the World Cup provides an ideal platform to deepen those trade links and create new export opportunities.

The exhibition will also feature business-to-business networking sessions designed to connect Ghanaian companies directly with US firms and investors.

Litina Travel and Tours and the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry have therefore invited manufacturers, exporters, artisans and entrepreneurs to participate in the expo and use Ghana's World Cup moment to secure a foothold in the lucrative US market.

Interested businesses can reserve exhibition booths by contacting Litina Travel and Tours on 0244260789 or visiting its offices at the Alisa Hotel in North Ridge, Accra.

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