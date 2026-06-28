World Cup 2026: Ghana to face Colombia in Round of 32 after advancing as best third-placed team

Ghana have booked a Round of 32 clash against Colombia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after advancing as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams despite a 2-1 defeat to Croatia in their final Group L match.

The Black Stars finished third in Group L with four points, enough to secure qualification for the knockout stage. Ghana opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Panama before holding England to a goalless draw on matchday two.

However, Carlos Queiroz's side fell short against Croatia on Saturday, losing 2-1 in their final group fixture. Despite the defeat, the four points accumulated from their opening two matches were enough to see Ghana progress.

Ghana will now take on Colombia, winners of Group K, in the Round of 32 on Saturday, July 4, with kick-off scheduled for 1:30 a.m. Ghana time.

Colombia sealed top spot in their group with seven points after playing out a 0-0 draw with Portugal in their final group match.

Portugal finished second with five points, while DR Congo placed third with four points which were also emough to have them progress.

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