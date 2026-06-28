World Cup 2026: Nine African nations reach knockout stage as Tunisia bows out

Ghana and eight other African representatives are in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after an impressive group-stage campaign that saw every African nation except Tunisia progress to the Round of 32.

The continent's strongest-ever showing at the tournament saw Algeria, Ghana, DR Congo, Egypt, Cape Verde, Morocco, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal and South Africa all securing places in the knockout rounds.

Ghana and three others advanced as the tournament's best third-placed teams after finishing third in their respective Groups.

Ghana finished third in Group L with four points. The Black Stars defeated Panama 1-0, drew 0-0 with England and lost 2-1 to Croatia before setting up a Round of 32 meeting with Colombia.

Algeria also booked their place in the knockout phase having secured 4 points to finish behind Argentina and Austria and will face Switzerland on Friday July 3 at 3 a.m. Ghana time, while Egypt take on Australia same day 6 p.m after progressing from their group with 5 points.

Morocco, Africa's trailblazers at the 2022 World Cup, continued their impressive form by reaching the Round of 32 with 7 points, same as group winners Brazil, and they will meet the Netherlands on Tuesday.

Cape Verde, making history with another memorable World Cup campaign, have earned a mouth-watering tie against defending champions Argentina after finishing second behind Spain with 3 points.

Elsewhere, Senegal, who finished third will face Belgium, DR Congo are set to play England, Côte d'Ivoire take on Norway, and South Africa will battle hosts Canada for a place in the last 16.

South Africa opened the tournament on June 11 and will start the knockout rounds on Sunday, June 28, at 7 p.m against tournament co-host, Canada. The match will be Live on Joy Prime with radio commentary on Joy 99.7 FM and Hitz 103.9 FM.

Tunisia were the only African side to miss out on the knockout rounds after failing to progress from the group stage. They lost all ir group games.

With nine teams still in contention, Africa heads into the knockout phase with its strongest representation in World Cup history.

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