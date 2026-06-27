Benjamin Asare: From late bloomer to Black Stars’ rising wall

Benjamin Asare is one of the Ghanaian goalkeepers currently making waves in Ghanaian football following his recent performances for the national team.

Born in 1992, the 33-year-old shot-stopper is widely seen as a late bloomer, having risen to prominence later in his career.

He has now emerged as one of the breakout names attracting attention on the international stage.

Asare began his professional career with Sporting Mirren in 2017 before joining Accra City Stars in 2018, where he continued to develop in domestic football.

In 2020, he signed for Accra Great Olympics and gradually established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the Ghana Premier League.

His rise to prominence accelerated during the 2023/24 season, when he topped the league charts for clean sheets with 16, even though Great Olympics were relegated at the end of the campaign.

In July 2024, Asare made a high-profile move to Accra Hearts of Oak at the age of 32.

His impact was immediate, earning him leadership responsibilities at the club and eventually a maiden call-up to the Black Stars.

He went on to make his international debut in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, marking the beginning of his journey at the highest level.

His performances were further recognised when he was named Male Home-Based Footballer of the Year at the 50th Sports Writers Association of Ghana Awards.

At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Asare further made history by becoming the first Ghana Premier League-based goalkeeper to start for the Black Stars at a World Cup, featuring in two matches during the tournament.

Asare’s journey to the top has been shaped by persistence through difficult early circumstances.

Before rising to prominence, he faced periods of uncertainty in his career, including spells without a stable club.

During this phase, he continued to push for opportunities, working his way back into competitive football through determination and consistency.

Earlier in his life, he is also said to have taken on informal work, including hawking sachet water, as a means of supporting himself while pursuing his football ambitions.

These experiences have helped shape his grounded personality and resilience, which continue to define his rise in Ghanaian football.

His defining moment on the global stage came in Ghana’s goalless draw against England at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The match was played at a high intensity, with England applying sustained pressure throughout.

Ghana, however, remained disciplined and well organised, limiting clear chances and holding their structure under pressure.

Asare was heavily tested during the encounter, producing several crucial saves that kept Ghana in the game.

His reflexes and shot-stopping ability drew praise as he remained composed on the biggest stage.

His performance played a key role in Ghana securing a valuable point.

With his latest performance, Asare has further strengthened his growing reputation as a reliable presence between the posts for the Black Stars.

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