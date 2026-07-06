Why are coaches sacked but technical leadership spared? – Uncle Ebo Whyte on Black Stars exit

Ghana players pose for a team photo ahead of the international friendly at the Cardiff City Stadium. Picture date: Tuesday June 2, 2026. (Photo by Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

Playwright and motivational speaker Uncle Ebo Whyte has raised concerns about Ghana’s recurring decision to dismiss Black Stars head coaches following poor performances in major tournaments, questioning whether the approach addresses the root of the problem.

Speaking on the “Food for Thought” segment of the Super Morning Show on Joy FM on Monday, 6th July, he argued that responsibility for the team’s struggles should not rest solely on the coach.

He questioned the competence of the broader technical leadership, suggesting that it is inconsistent to frequently relieve head coaches of their duties while retaining the technical structures that appoint them.

"How come coaches are sacked after every failure at a tournament, but those who appoint those coaches stay in office?" he asked.

According to him, the technical team plays a central role in recruiting coaches, and therefore should also be held accountable when appointments fail to deliver results. In his view, the practice of repeatedly sacking coaches while maintaining leadership structures reflects a deeper systemic issue within Ghanaian football management.

"If you consistently appoint incompetent coaches, can you, yourself, escape the tag of incompetence?. How come it is always the fault of the coach and the players and never of those who put the team together and manage the team?" he added.

Uncle Ebo Whyte called for greater seriousness and accountability in the administration of the sport, stressing that sustainable progress will require reforms beyond changing coaching personnel.

Meanwhile, Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz, who led the team to the 2026 World Cup, has bid an emotional farewell to Ghana following his stint with the Black Stars, reflecting on his tenure with a call for long-term structural improvements in the country’s football development system.

READ ALSO: Carlos Queiroz leaves Ghana job, calls for stronger off-field structures for Black Stars

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