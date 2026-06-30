World Cup 2026: Black Stars to fly to Kansas City on Wednesday

Ghana's Black Stars will fly to the Missouri State of Kansas City on Wednesday, July 1, 2025, for the round of 32 match of the World Cup.

The Stars face Columbia on Friday, July 3, 2026, in the round of 32 fixture.

Ghana started the week in a relaxed mood as Black Stars coach Carlos Queiroz asked the team to take the day (Monday) off.

The team will now resume training with two sessions on Tuesday - morning and evening, at the Bryant University, near Smithfield.

That will be followed by a morning session on Wednesday, before flying out to Kansas later in the day.

Ghana qualified for the knockout stage as one of the best performing third-placed teams, after finishing their Group I campaign with 4 points, behind England (7) anf Croatia (6).

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