Gov’t targets tomato import cuts as Veep courts investment deal in Spain

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed government’s commitment to investing in critical infrastructure to boost agribusiness, with a strong focus on tomato production and value addition.

She gave the assurance during a meeting with GB Foods executives in Barcelona, as part of efforts to reduce Ghana’s dependence on tomato imports while expanding exports of processed tomato products.

The Vice President stressed that government’s support for investments across the agricultural value chain will enhance domestic production capacity and strengthen agro-processing in Ghana.

“We look forward to mutually beneficial relationships and sustained business as we expand to other areas and encourage local farmers. We want to ensure smaller farmers are also included, so no one feels left out. We are committed to building and sustaining an inclusive system,” she said.

She noted that such partnerships would not only stabilise supply but also create sustainable jobs, improve rural livelihoods, and drive economic growth.

“We are aware that these interventions are key to job creation. The goal of our agro-industrial drive is to improve lives and ensure our citizens benefit fully from our resources. We look forward to broad support to maximise these opportunities,” she added.

Director of Corporate Affairs for Africa at GB Foods, Teddy Ngu, revealed that the company has secured about 6,000 hectares of land in the Afram Plains for the project. The initiative is expected to significantly improve tomato supply stability, particularly following recent export restrictions from Burkina Faso.

According to him, the key to transforming tomato production lies in technology-driven farming.

“Tomatoes are one of the most difficult crops to grow. In Ghana and Nigeria, yields average about five tonnes per hectare, compared to 120 tonnes in Spain and 180 in China. There is huge potential here, but it requires the right technology—precision irrigation and specialised farming techniques,” he explained.

He added that GB Foods has already increased yields in Nigeria from five to 60 tonnes per hectare, expressing confidence that similar gains can be achieved in Ghana.

The partnership is expected to enhance long-term sustainability in the sector, strengthen Ghana’s food security, and reduce reliance on imports.

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