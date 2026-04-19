Banking and Finance

T-bills auction: Government records undersubscription for 5th week running; interest rates continue to rise

Source: Joy Business  
  19 April 2026 9:02pm
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The government failed to meet its treasury bills target for the fifth week running.

According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government recorded 8.20% undersubscription of its auction target, but lower than the previous week.

Investors bought a little over GH¢4.48 billion of the short-term securities, as against a target of GH¢4.8 billion. It, however, accepted about GH¢4.0 billion of the bids.

The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢2.55 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 56.9% of the total bids. The uptake was, however, GH¢790 million.

The 364-day bill recorded bids of about GH¢1.1 billion. The uptake was GH¢162.59 million.

For the 182-day bill, GH¢771.16 million of the bids were tendered. About GH¢ 758 of the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to rise on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill increased by 3.0 basis points to 4.94%.

That of the 182-day bill also went up to 6.90% from the previous week’s 6.77%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day bill inched up by 15 basis points to 10.12%.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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