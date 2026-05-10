T-bills auction: Government records 80% oversubscription for first time in 2 months; interest rates mixed

Following an upgrade in Ghana’s credit rating by Fitch to B- and a stable outlook, the government recorded an oversubscription of its treasury bills for the first time in two months.

According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the Treasury recorded an 80% oversubscription of the short-term instruments.

Investors responded swiftly to the improved ratings by Fitch following a boost to Ghana’s credit profile.

According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government received GH¢7.8 billion of the total bids, but accepted a little above GH¢6 billion.

The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢5.7 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 73% of the total bids. The uptake was, however, GH¢4.3 billion.

The 364-day bill also recorded bids of about GH¢1.4 billion. The bids accepted were a little above GH¢1.1 billion.

For the 182-day bill, GH¢655.12 million of the bids were tendered. About GH¢ 571 of the bids were accepted.

Meanwhile, interest rates were mixed on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill fell by 4.0 basis points to 4.88%.

That of the 182-day bill also went up to 7.03% from 6.97% the previous week.

On the other hand, the yield on the 364-day bill decreased by 6.0 basis points to 10.13%.

SECURITIES BIDS TENDERED (GH¢) BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢) 91 Day Bill 5.71bn 4.37bn 182 Day Bill 652.22m 571.64m 364 Day Bill 1.46bn 1.14bn Total 7.82bn 6.08bn Target 4.34bn

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.