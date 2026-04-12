Economy

T-bills: Government records 29% undersubscription; interest rates continue to surge

Source: Joy Business  
  12 April 2026 4:46pm
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For the 4th week running, the government failed to meet its treasury bills target of GH¢7.5 billion.

According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government recorded 29.3% undersubscription of its auction target, higher than the previous week.

The government received about GH¢5.3 billion as against a target of a little over GH¢7.5 billion. It, however, accepted GH¢5.1 billion of the bids.

The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢4.43 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 83% of the total bids. The uptake was, however, GH¢4.42 billion.

For the 182-day bill, GH¢521.96 million of the bids were tendered. All the bids were accepted.

The 364-day bill recorded bids of about GH¢348 million. The uptake was GH¢162.59 million.

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to surge on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill increased by 10 basis points to 4.91%.

That of the 182-day bill also went up to 6.77% from the previous week’s 6.71%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day bill inched up by 13 basis points to 9.97%.

SECURITIESBIDS TENDERED (GH¢)BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢)
91 Day Bill    4.43bn4.42bn
182 Day Bill521.96m521.96m
364 Day Bill348.94162.59m
   
Total5.34bn5.11bn
Target7.573bn 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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