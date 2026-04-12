T-bills: Government records 29% undersubscription; interest rates continue to surge

For the 4th week running, the government failed to meet its treasury bills target of GH¢7.5 billion.

According to the auction results by the Bank of Ghana, the government recorded 29.3% undersubscription of its auction target, higher than the previous week.

The government received about GH¢5.3 billion as against a target of a little over GH¢7.5 billion. It, however, accepted GH¢5.1 billion of the bids.

The 91-day bill was once again the most subscribed bill as GH¢4.43 billion of the bids were tendered, representing 83% of the total bids. The uptake was, however, GH¢4.42 billion.

For the 182-day bill, GH¢521.96 million of the bids were tendered. All the bids were accepted.

The 364-day bill recorded bids of about GH¢348 million. The uptake was GH¢162.59 million.

Meanwhile, interest rates continued to surge on the yield curve.

The yield on the 91-day bill increased by 10 basis points to 4.91%.

That of the 182-day bill also went up to 6.77% from the previous week’s 6.71%.

Similarly, the yield on the 364-day bill inched up by 13 basis points to 9.97%.

SECURITIES BIDS TENDERED (GH¢) BIDS ACCEPTED (GH¢) 91 Day Bill 4.43bn 4.42bn 182 Day Bill 521.96m 521.96m 364 Day Bill 348.94 162.59m Total 5.34bn 5.11bn Target 7.573bn

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