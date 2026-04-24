Audio By Carbonatix
Bills (short-term debt instruments) constituted the largest component of banks’ investment portfolio as of February 2026.
According to the Bank of Ghana’s Monetary Policy Report (MPR), its share increased from 44.5% in February 2025 to 65.0% in February 2026.
This indicates that banks still prefer treasury bills and Bank of Ghana bills despite a shar decline in interest rates.
The share of long-term securities, however, declined from 55.1% in February 2025 to 34.5% in February 2026, in line with the contraction in its growth recorded during the reference period.
Equity investments remained negligible, although their share increased marginally from 0.3% in February 2025 to 0.4% in February 2026.
Meanwhile, in terms of components, growth in investments surged significantly in February 2026 relative to February 2025 on account of the pick-up in rates on the money market during the review period.
Investments grew by 57.5% in February 2026 to GH¢192.8 billion, compared to a growth of 8.6% recorded in February 2025.
According to the MPR, the significant growth in investments reflected in growth in short-term investments, which grew to 130.1% in February 2026 from 1.6% in February 2025.
This was on the account of the increase in rates on the money market.
Long-term investments, however, contracted by 1.4% in February 2026 compared to a growth rate of 14.7% in February 2025.
Latest Stories
-
President Mahama announces $250m investment to establish national AI computing centre
9 minutes
-
Banks still prefer T-bills, BoG bills despite sharp decline in interest rates
11 minutes
-
Kumasi to see improved power supply within six months – ECG MD
12 minutes
-
Asset quality risks of banks remain elevated despite decline in NPL ratio – BoG
13 minutes
-
Key suspect in notorious Tadamon massacre during Syria civil war arrested
15 minutes
-
NDC Vice Chairman rejects claims ‘Thank You Tour’ is flagbearer campaign for Asiedu Nketia
16 minutes
-
Ghana must match AI progress with ethics and inclusion — Bagbin
19 minutes
-
Passenger rail services resume on Kojokrom–Takoradi line after a 2-year break
31 minutes
-
Ghana contacted me over Black Stars job – Pitso Mosimane
1 hour
-
Kotoko defender Lord Amoah undergoes ‘successful’ surgery after ACL injury
2 hours
-
Photos: President Mahama inspects Kasoa–Winneba road as sections near opening
2 hours
-
Nato says ‘no provision’ to expel members after report US could seek to suspend Spain
2 hours
-
No casualties recorded in GRIDCo Akosombo substation fire — GNFS
2 hours
-
Lack of political will fuels illegal mining crisis – Awula Serwah
2 hours
-
Firefighters save 18 rooms in swift response to Dansoman blaze
2 hours