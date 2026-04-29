Credit to corporate institutions tighten in first two months of 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
Banks in Ghana reported a net tightening in the stance on loans to corporates in the February 2026 Credit Conditions Survey round compared to the December 2025 survey round.
According to the March 2026 Monetary Policy Report, the net tightening in the overall credit stance to corporates was due to a net tightening stance on all sub-categories except for small and medium enterprises.
The report, however, disclosed that the banks project the overall stance on loans to corporates to ease in the next two months of 2026 from a projected net ease in the stance on all sub-categories.
The stance on loans to households, however, eased during the first two months of 2026. The net easing in the overall credit stance to households was due to the eased stance on loans for house purchases, consumer credit and other lending.
The banks projected a further easing in the overall stance on household loans in the next two months, driven by an easing in the stance on loans for consumer credit and other lending.
The February 2026 survey round pointed to a softening in the overall demand for credit by corporates, which reflected in increases in demand for loans for all sub-categories.
Credit demand by corporates is, however, projected to be stronger in March and April 2026.
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