ECG to redeploy old transformers to underserved areas

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced plans to redeploy old transformers replaced under its ongoing upgrade programme to improve electricity supply in underserved communities across the country.

Francis Kofi Atsyatsya, General Manager of the Accra Sub-Transmission area, said the move formed part of efforts to maximise available resources while extending reliable power to areas experiencing low capacity.

Speaking during a media briefing at the Batsona enclave in Accra, he explained that replacing old transformers with higher-capacity units did not render the former obsolete.

“The old transformers will be moved to other areas. For example, what we did at Akwetia was to install one of the old transformers there, and we will also move some to places like Tema and other locations we have earmarked,” he said.

Mr Atsyatsya noted that the strategy would help ECG to address supply challenges in communities where demand was growing but did not yet require the newly installed high-capacity transformers.

He said the approach was part of a broader nationwide plan to strengthen power distribution by ensuring that all available equipment was utilised efficiently.

The redeployment initiative also aligns with the government-backed transformer replacement and upgrade programme, which aims to improve the overall stability of the electricity supply across Ghana.

Mr Atsyatsya disclosed that ECG had already installed 12 new transformers and was progressing steadily with upgrades at multiple substations, while simultaneously identifying suitable destinations for older units.

He assured the public that the redeployed transformers would undergo stringent checks to ensure they remained fit for purpose before installation in new locations.

He reiterated ECG's commitment to providing equitable and reliable electricity nationwide.

He noted that the combined approach of upgrading critical infrastructure and redistributing existing assets would enhance power delivery and support economic activities in both urban and rural communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.