Teshie ‘spiritualist’ gets 3 years for fraud

Audio By Carbonatix
An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced Nana Adwoa Yamoah, a 35-year-old self-styled spiritualist, to three years' imprisonment for defrauding a man of GH¢95,100.
Yamoah, who operated at Teshie in Accra, pleaded guilty to defrauding by false pretences and practising without registration and a licence.
Assistant Superintendent of Police Augustine Kingsley Oppong, prosecuting, told the court, presided over by Dennis Eyram Fumey, that the complainant, Mr Douglas Abu, is unemployed and resides at Ntotroso in the Ashanti Region.
He said in 2025, a witness, Grace Fosua, introduced Abu to Yamoah as a spiritualist.
The prosecution said Yamoah claimed she had links with the Asantehene and could facilitate Abu’s enstoolment as chief of Ntotroso.
Based on that representation, she collected various sums of money from Abu, with the assurance that he would be installed as chief by January.
The court heard that Yamoah also took GH¢51,000 from Abu under the pretext of doubling the amount, but failed.
She further persuaded Abu to travel with her to Benin for spiritual fortification at his expense, but no such exercise was carried out.
ASP Oppong said Abu later became suspicious and demanded a refund, but Yamoah failed to repay the money.
Abu subsequently reported the matter to the Police, leading to her arrest on March 9, 2026.
During investigations, Yamoah asked for time to refund the money, but failed to do so.
Investigations also established that she was not registered with the Traditional Medicine Practice Council and had used similar methods to defraud others.
The court convicted her on her own plea.
Sentencing was initially deferred pending a pregnancy test, which proved negative, after which she was handed a three-year custodial sentence.
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