Medikal, Kelvyn Boy, Show Boy shut down WatsUp On Campus with electrifying performances at RMU SRC Artistes’ Night

The 2026 edition of WatsUp On Campus successfully took over the Regional Maritime University (RMU) Parade Grounds yesterday, delivering an unforgettable night of music, entertainment, and excitement as part of the RMU SRC Week Artistes' Night.

The highly anticipated event attracted hundreds of students and music lovers who turned out to witness thrilling performances from some of Ghana's biggest stars and emerging talents.

Organized by WatsUp Agency, the event once again lived up to its reputation as one of the country's leading campus entertainment platforms.

Award-winning rapper Medikal headlined the show and immediately took control of the crowd with a high-energy performance. Fans sang along to every song, creating an electric atmosphere that echoed throughout the venue. His commanding stage presence and interaction with the audience made his set one of the standout moments of the night.

Afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy further raised the energy levels with an impressive performance that had fans singing along to his popular songs. His stage presence and connection with the audience made his appearance one of the most memorable moments of the evening.

WatsUp TV's official female DJ, Dj Raya, also known as Queen Raya delivered an electrifying performance that kept fans dancing and jamming throughout her set.

Her seamless transitions and crowd-pleasing mixes energized the audience and elevated the excitement at the event. Robot later joined DJ Raya on stage, adding another layer of entertainment as the pair thrilled fans with an energetic performance.

Showboy also enjoyed massive support from the audience as fans turned out in large numbers to watch him perform. The entertainer received overwhelming love from supporters during his performance as he delivered one hit after another.

Lali and Lola also graced the stage, delivering captivating performances that kept the crowd engaged and entertained.

Fast-rising artiste Enyo Trey also delivered a remarkable performance, earning loud cheers from the audience as she performed her songs and showcased her talent on the big stage.

DJ Sky also brought high energy to the event, keeping the momentum alive with seamless transitions and crowd-favorite selections throughout the night, Official WatsUp TV Presenter MC Tokyo, El Baby, and MC NanaKing expertly controlled the crowd, keeping attendees entertained and maintaining the energy between performances with engaging interactions and crowd hype.

The successful event received support from major sponsors including Red Bull, Club Shandy, Red Rooster, Gelos, Nataraj, and HiFi Filter, whose contributions helped make the event possible. Media coverage and promotion were powered by media partners WatsUp TV and YFM, ensuring the event reached audiences beyond the RMU campus.

With outstanding performances, enthusiastic fans, strong sponsorship support, and seamless organization by WatsUp Agency, the 2026 edition of WatsUp On Campus at Regional Maritime University was a resounding success, leaving students and music lovers eagerly anticipating the next edition.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.