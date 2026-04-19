GRASAG holds 30th Annual National Congress at UCC, elects new leadership

The Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG) successfully hosted its 30th Annual National Congress at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), bringing together postgraduate students from universities across the country to deliberate on key policies and issues affecting graduate education in Ghana.

Held under the theme, “From Knowledge to Enterprise: Empowering Graduate Students for Job Creation and National Development,” the congress served as a platform for critical engagement on how postgraduate students can transition from academic knowledge acquisition to entrepreneurial and national development impact.

As part of the proceedings, delegates also reviewed sections of the GRASAG Constitution to strengthen governance and responsiveness to members’ needs.

The opening session was chaired by the Dean of Students, Prof. Mrs. Sarah Darkwah, who warmly welcomed participants to UCC and underscored the importance of graduate student involvement in shaping national discourse.

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Denis Warlonyo Aheto challenged students to rethink traditional career pathways, urging them to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Adding practical insight to the discussions, Prof. Daniel Agyapong shared valuable resources and digital platforms that can support graduate students in launching and sustaining entrepreneurial ventures.

Dr. Charles Buckman Essel of the School of Business also contributed significantly, offering perspectives on innovation, enterprise development, and the role of business education in national growth.

The congress was well attended by the Dean of Students’ Office, members of the National Executive Council, the GRASAG-UCC Executives, alongside Local executives and delegates from various universities nationwide.

The climax of the congress was the election of new national executives to steer the affairs of GRASAG for the 2026/2027 academic year. A total of nine candidates contested for five key portfolios. At the end of a smooth and successful electoral process, Richard Class Peters and Gideon Quansah were elected to lead as President and Vice president respectively.

Mrs. Favour Aikins Ampong secured the position of Secretary, Glen Gyimadoh was elected Financial Controller, Eunice Mintah Young emerged as Gender Commissioner, and Benedict Owusu was elected Organising Coordinator.

The congress concluded on a high note, with participants expressing satisfaction with the outcomes and renewed commitment to advancing the interests of graduate students.

Delegates departed for their respective destinations on Sunday, inspired and equipped to contribute meaningfully to job creation and national development.

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