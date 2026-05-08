SSNIT must ‘bow in shame’ over exorbitant Pentagon hostel charges at UG— Acting Rent Commissioner

Acting Rent Commissioner, Fredrick Opoku

The Acting Rent Commissioner, Fredrick Opoku, has criticised the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) over accommodation charges at Ghana Hostels Limited, popularly known as Pentagon Hostel, describing the fees as exploitative and unacceptable.

Speaking on Hit FM, Mr Opoku expressed concern over the rising cost of student accommodation at the hostel facility linked to SSNIT.

He argued that it was troubling for an institution responsible for managing workers’ pensions to impose what he described as excessively high accommodation charges on students and parents.

According to him, the current pricing structure places considerable pressure on families already struggling with the rising cost of living and educational expenses.

Mr Opoku questioned the basis for the pricing differences between the “new” and “old” Pentagon blocks, noting that rooms occupied by four students in the older block reportedly cost between GH¢6,000 and GH¢6,400 per semester, while accommodation in the newer block was significantly more expensive.

He also raised concerns over reports that some single rooms fitted with air conditioners were being charged at more than GH¢20,000 to GH¢30,000 per semester.

“What is the meaning of this? Do they want students to go into prostitution just to pay for accommodation?” he questioned.

The acting Rent Commissioner described the situation as alarming and warned that the increasing cost of accommodation around tertiary institutions could have serious consequences for students and their families.

His remarks add to growing public concerns over the affordability of student housing in Ghana, particularly around major universities where hostel prices continue to rise sharply.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.