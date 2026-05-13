JP Trustees launches phase two of 24-hour economy pilot programme in Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector

JP Trustees has launched Phase Two of the 24-Hour Economy Pilot Programme in Ghana’s petroleum downstream sector at its JP Spintex Service Station, reaffirming its support for the government’s national reset agenda through increased productivity, job creation, and extended operational hours within the fuel retail value chain.

The launch, held under the theme “Promoting the 24-Hour Economy Programme in the Downstream Petroleum Value Chain,” brought together the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), chief executives of key industry players, representatives of security agencies, the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors (CBOD), the Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies (COMAC), media partners, and other stakeholders.

In his welcome address, the Chief Business Officer of JP Trustees described the initiative as a significant milestone for the industry and Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

He said the programme reflects a commitment to the national reset agenda aimed at boosting productivity and creating jobs, adding that extended operations within the petroleum downstream sector would support commerce, logistics, and security while contributing to a more resilient and export-led economy.

The Chief Business Officer also stressed that the success of the 24-hour economy initiative would depend on infrastructure readiness and strict adherence to safety standards. He expressed appreciation to the National Petroleum Authority for its regulatory guidance and acknowledged the support of industry partners.

JP Trustees reiterated its customer-focused strategy through its seven-point customer value proposition, which includes quality fuel with improved mileage, fuel delivery services, auto-care solutions, non-fuel retail services, strong Health, Safety, Environment and Quality (HSEQ) standards, customer service, and the JP Market Place mobile application.

According to the company, its premium fuels are enhanced with advanced German additive technology designed to improve engine performance, increase fuel efficiency, and reduce long-term operating costs for customers.

Beyond fuel services, JP Spintex also offers additional lifestyle and convenience services, including food courts such as Kanzo Republic, washing bays, pharmacy services, and digital payment options through the JP Market Place mobile application.

The launch featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony followed by engagement sessions with commercial drivers and other users of the facility.

JP Trustees stated that the pilot phase would focus on testing operational models, identifying gaps, and ensuring that extended operational hours improve productivity without compromising safety standards.

JP Trustees is a major player in Ghana’s petroleum downstream industry, providing fuel services, retail solutions, and customer-focused innovations aimed at supporting national economic growth and transformation.

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