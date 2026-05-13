WAMPEX 2026 to convene over 6,000 mining professionals for 19th edition from June 3 to 5

Audio By Carbonatix
West Africa’s mining and power community has a new gathering point as the West African Mining & Power Expo (WAMPEX) will open its doors on 3 June 2026 at its new home - the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Accra, Ghana.
The move reflects the growth of the event that, now in its 19th and biggest edition yet, has expanded alongside West Africa’s mining industry for over 32 years.
Organized by dmg events in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Mines and Events & Projects International Ltd (EPI) and endorsed by Ghana’s Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, WAMPEX will bring together over 6,000 mining professionals, including procurement specialists, engineers, operations managers and business leaders, alongside more than 250 exhibitors from 20 countries across three days of sourcing, networking and high-level conference sessions.
Speaking ahead of the event, Ing. Ken Ashigbey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines said, “WAMPEX represents a critical platform for advancing local content development in West Africa’s mining sector."
"As the industry grows, it is essential that West African businesses, from suppliers and contractors to service providers and technology firms, are well positioned to capture a greater share of the value being created. Ultimately, the future of mining in West Africa will depend on how effectively we empower local companies to lead, compete, and innovate. The event showcases these capabilities and builds the partnerships needed to unlock the full potential of our industry.”
Commenting on this year’s edition, Adele Tolken, Events Director, dmg events, said: “WAMPEX has, for over three decades, connected mining professionals with the solutions, knowledge and partnerships that make a real difference to how they operate."
"The move to La Palm is a reflection of how much this event, and this industry has grown. We want every visitor who walks through the doors in June to leave with contacts and insights that have a tangible impact on their work.
Strengthening Collaboration across the Mining Value Chain
West Africa's mining sector, currently valued at USD 52.3 billion and projected to reach USD 89.1 billion by 2033, presents unprecedented opportunities for companies across the full mining value chain. Key markets including Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Nigeria are driving rapid growth across gold, bauxite, iron ore, and critical minerals, making WAMPEX an unmissable event for businesses seeking to capitalize on this momentum.
For industry professionals, WAMPEX compresses months of supplier discovery and product evaluation into three focused days. Visitors will find the full mining value chain under one roof, spanning 10 dedicated product sectors including exploration and surveying, mining equipment and machinery, mineral processing, energy and power supply, digital mining technologies and safety and environmental solutions.
The 2026 edition draws exhibitors from 20 countries, including Ghana, China, South Africa, India, Türkiye, Australia, Germany, France, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Finland, Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, Peru, the United Kingdom and Mongolia. Making their debut at WAMPEX this year are exhibitors from Mongolia, France, South Korea, Belgium, Italy, Slovakia and the United Arab Emirates, underscoring the event's growing reach as a gateway to West Africa's mining market.
Among the international names on the show floor this year are FL Smidth, GK Europe, Gekko Systems, Lyon Partner Alliance and South African Mineral Processing Equipment, alongside a strong contingent of Ghanaian businesses including Jodi Construction, PL International, Rema Tip Top and PowerX Equipment, reflecting the depth of both global expertise and local industry capacity at this year's edition.
Beyond the exhibition floor, the WAMPEX Conference convenes more than 350 senior delegates and over 100 speakers across more than 15+ sessions addressing sustainability, investment, technology and operational performance.
WAMPEX is proud to be supported by its headline sponsors AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and B5Plus, whose backing reflects the confidence of the region's leading mining companies in the event's continued growth. Newmont is the event's Gold Sponsor.
Silver Sponsors include Zijin Golden Ridge Limited, FL Smidth, GK Europe, Jodi Construction and the Association of China Ghana Mining. Bronze Sponsors are South African Mineral Processing Equipment, Gekko Systems, Lyon Partner Alliance, PL International, Rema Tip Top, PowerX Equipment, The Bank Hospital and Protea Coin
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