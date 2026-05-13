Global Capacity Hub UK launches AI and Emerging Technologies Conference 2026 in Accra

Global Capacity Hub UK (GCH-UK) has officially launched the AI & Emerging Technologies for Business Growth Conference 2026 at a media event held on Monday, 11 May 2026, at The Essence Apartments, Quao Realty, Airport, Accra.

The launch brought together members of the media, technology enthusiasts, business professionals, innovators, and guests ahead of the international conference scheduled to take place in London, United Kingdom, from 25 to 27 September 2026.

Held under the theme “Transforming Businesses Through Emerging Technologies,” the conference aims to provide a high-level international platform focused on artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, entrepreneurship, innovation, fintech, automation, and emerging technologies shaping the future of business and economic growth.

During the launch, organisers stressed the need for African businesses, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and professionals to position themselves within the rapidly evolving global technology ecosystem.

Representatives of Global Capacity Hub UK noted that artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are no longer future concepts, but practical tools already transforming industries, economies, and business opportunities across the world.

The conference is expected to bring together business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, technology innovators, SMEs, researchers, industry professionals, and diaspora business communities from across Africa, Europe, and other parts of the world.

Participants will explore practical strategies for leveraging emerging technologies to drive business growth, competitiveness, and innovation.

As part of the launch, GCH-UK also announced CoreConnect Limited as its strategic marketing partner for the conference in Ghana.

According to organisers, the partnership is expected to strengthen awareness creation, delegate mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, and participation from Ghana and other parts of Africa.

They added that the collaboration aligns with broader efforts to build stronger innovation ecosystems and deepen conversations around AI, entrepreneurship, digital transformation, and business development across the continent.

The conference will expose participants to key areas including artificial intelligence applications for business, emerging technology trends, digital transformation strategies, fintech and innovation ecosystems, entrepreneurship opportunities, investment and scaling prospects, as well as UK–Africa business and innovation partnerships.

Participants are also expected to engage with international speakers, investors, technology professionals, and innovation leaders through keynote sessions, panel discussions, workshops, networking engagements, and innovation showcases.

Organisers described the London conference as more than a traditional event, stating that it forms part of a wider effort to strengthen innovation ecosystems and increase Africa’s participation in global AI and technology discussions.

Global Capacity Hub UK further reaffirmed its commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and AI capacity-building initiatives across Africa through future conferences, partnerships, and ecosystem engagements.

Registration for physical participation in the London conference is currently ongoing through the official conference website.

Global Capacity Hub UK

Organisers indicated that virtual participation options through a controlled Zoom platform will also be introduced later to allow broader international participation.

Registration for physical participation in London is currently ongoing through the official conference website: www.gcapacityhub.co.uk

Conference Details

Conference: AI & Emerging Technologies for Business Growth Conference 2026

AI & Emerging Technologies for Business Growth Conference 2026 Theme: Transforming Businesses Through Emerging Technologies

Transforming Businesses Through Emerging Technologies Dates: 25–27 September 2026

25–27 September 2026 Location: London

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.