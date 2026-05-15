Adobea Biritwum: Building Africa’s AI in education

Africa stands at a pivotal moment where artificial intelligence can reshape education, addressing deep-rooted challenges like high teacher-to-student ratios, limited resources, and unequal access between urban and rural areas.

The core opportunity lies in positioning AI as a powerful co-pilot that empowers teachers and students rather than replacing human connection and guidance.

The Breakdown

Education systems across Africa face persistent gaps: overcrowded classrooms, uneven internet and device access, and curricula that often fail to prepare students for future jobs. AI tools can serve as intelligent assistants; personalising learning, providing real-time interventions for students ahead or behind, and helping teachers manage workloads more effectively. However, foundational barriers remain, including affordability, infrastructure, and the risk of over-reliance on technology without building core human skills.

The Impact

When integrated thoughtfully, AI has the potential to bridge learning gaps, boost student outcomes, and make quality education more inclusive. It can support multilingual and culturally relevant content, reduce rote memorization, and shift focus toward creativity, problem-solving, and real-world application. Yet without deliberate action, it risks widening divides, creating digital elitism where only private schools and urban students benefit while amplifying biases from Western-trained models and encouraging copy-paste habits over genuine thinking.

The Opportunity

AI levels the playing field by enabling anyone with access to become a creator and builder. Students and teachers can develop essential skills like curiosity, critical thinking, creativity, collaboration, and common sense, many of which require no internet. Local innovation shines through grounding AI models in African languages, cultures, histories, and real-world needs (such as agriculture or community-specific challenges). This creates tools “by us, for us” that truly serve continental priorities rather than importing foreign frameworks.

The Next Move

Prioritize accessible infrastructure while investing heavily in skill-building that works with or without devices. Encourage teachers and parents to foster curiosity first, then critical evaluation of AI outputs. Support content creators producing localised AI education resources, back government and private efforts to ground models in indigenous knowledge, and actively participate in platforms like the Pan-African AI and Innovation Summit to shape Africa-centric solutions.

For students and young people: treat AI as a co-pilot to build useful tools for your community. From language translators to learning aids, turning theory into practical creation that prepares you for the job market.

The future of African education will not be defined by waiting for perfect access, but by acting now with curiosity, critical thinking, and bold local innovation. AI is here; how we steer it will determine whether it becomes a tool for widespread empowerment or missed opportunity.

Based on the #JoyGeekSquad conversation. Check full video here.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.