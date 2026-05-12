Teachers embrace AI to transform science education in Ghana

Teachers from senior high schools across the Ashanti Region have expressed optimism about the future of education after participating in a two-day Artificial Intelligence (AI) workshop aimed at equipping educators with digital tools to improve teaching, lesson preparation, and student engagement.

The training, organised by the Ghana Science Association at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, introduced participants to a range of AI-powered platforms, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Grok, Canva, Wolfram Alpha, Claude, and Wayground.

Participants said the workshop helped dispel fears that AI could replace teachers, instead demonstrating how the technology can support classroom instruction, assessment, and lesson planning.

An Integrated Science teacher at St. Michael’s Senior High School, Sarah Afi-Korye, said the workshop exposed teachers to a wider range of AI tools beyond ChatGPT.

“We are used to ChatGPT, but we learned that there are many other applications that can also support teaching,” she said.

According to her, tools such as Gemini and Canva can make science lessons more interactive by generating diagrams, flashcards, and presentation slides.

“Gemini can help generate pictures and diagrams for science lessons, especially for topics that require illustrations,” she explained. “Canva can also create PowerPoint presentations with visuals that make lessons more engaging.”

Ms Afi-Korye added that teachers were particularly impressed with Wayground for its ability to automate assessments and grading.

“This app helps us generate questions and create online classrooms for students. After students answer the questions, the system marks them automatically and provides scores and rankings,” she said.

“It makes teaching much easier compared to the traditional method of setting and grading questions manually.”

A Chemistry teacher at Collins Senior High School, Kwame Adarkwah Yiadom, admitted he was initially sceptical about using AI in teaching.

“At first, using AI felt like cheating,” he said. “But this training introduced me to tools that can genuinely support teaching and learning.”

He noted that platforms such as Canva AI and Wolfram Alpha could help simplify abstract chemistry concepts through simulations, images, and 3D visualisations.

“Chemistry can be abstract and requires a lot of imagination, but these tools provide simulations and visual representations that make lessons more interesting,” he said.

“Students are more likely to develop an interest in science when lessons become practical and engaging.”

Mr Yiadom also highlighted the time-saving benefits of AI in lesson preparation.

“In the past, teachers had to consult several books and type lengthy notes before preparing lessons,” he said. “These tools can now help us prepare quality teaching materials more efficiently.”

A teacher from Agona Senior High Technical School, Kini Selassie, said the workshop changed his perception of AI and addressed concerns that technology would replace teachers.

“We had all heard about AI and wondered whether it would take our jobs,” he said. “But we have realised that it is already part of the system, and we need to learn how to use it effectively.”

He described the workshop as timely and necessary in helping Ghanaian teachers remain globally competitive.

“AI is here to stay. It is not here to replace us, but to support us so we can keep pace with the international community,” he added.

For Esi Kosema Debrah, a Biology teacher at Mancell Girls Senior High Technical School, the training highlighted how AI could be used responsibly in education despite concerns over student misuse.

“A lot of people criticise AI because some students misuse it,” she said. “But this workshop has shown that AI can also be used positively for teaching, learning, and assessment.”

Ms Debrah said she plans to integrate some of the newly introduced tools into her classroom activities to improve students’ understanding of science.

“My students will understand that AI is not only for searching for answers, but can also be used collaboratively to improve learning outcomes,” she added.

Facilitator Dr Benjamin Tei Partey said the workshop was designed to help secondary school teachers use AI tools effectively in lesson preparation and classroom instruction.

“From my observation, many of these tools are underutilised,” he said. “There are tools that can help teachers prepare notes, deepen understanding, and teach concepts more effectively.”

He urged teachers to guide students towards the responsible use of AI.

“We encouraged participants to help students use AI for learning rather than simply searching for answers,” Dr Partey said. “Some of these tools can even teach programming step by step in ways that improve understanding.”

Dr Partey called for more frequent training sessions, noting that participants had requested longer workshop periods because of growing interest in AI education.

“The positive impact of AI is enormous if we learn how to use it properly,” he said. “If we ignore these tools, we risk being left behind technologically.”

Treasurer of the Ghana Science Association at KNUST, Dr Ama Larbi, said the association hopes to expand the initiative nationwide.

“We want all STEM teachers to understand AI and be able to apply it in their work,” she said.

“We started in Kumasi, but we hope to extend the programme across the country so more teachers can benefit.”

Organisers believe the growing adoption of AI in classrooms could help transform science and mathematics education in Ghana by making lessons more interactive, reducing teachers’ workload, and preparing students for an increasingly digital future.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.