AG, Kwaku Azar, Dafeamekpor, and others praised for legal education reform in Ghana

A private legal practitioner, Gift E. Kofi Tsamah, has commended key individuals and institutions for their instrumental roles in securing the successful passage of Ghana’s landmark legal education reform.

His remarks follow the passage of the Legal Education Bill, which was subsequently assented to by President John Dramani Mahama on Monday, May 12, 2026.

According to Mr Tsamah, “Indeed, posterity would be kind to the President and his cabinet, the Attorney General, Dr Dominic Ayine, and his Deputy, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, the Parliament of Ghana, particularly the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and the Chief Whip, Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor, Dr Francis Xavier Sosu, as well as scholars and citizens such as Prof. Kwaku Asare (Prof. Kwaku Azar) and Kofi Bentil, Esq., who championed and sustained the call for reform.”

Mr Tsamah noted that the new Act represents not only policy transformation but also the culmination of sustained advocacy, courage, and unwavering commitment from these individuals who, according to him, have challenged the "status quo in pursuit of the greater good."

He described the reform as a defining milestone in Ghana’s legal history, underscoring that it was achieved through years of sacrifice, persistence, and collective resolve by these individuals.

“This clearly marks a significant step towards reforming legal education and expanding access to aspiring lawyers. Yet beyond the legislative triumph lies a deeper truth: no meaningful freedom or progress is ever achieved without the sacrifice and dedication of selfless individuals,” he stated.

He recalled the 7 October 2019 demonstration by law students, describing it as a pivotal moment in the reform journey.

“What began as a lawful expression of concern was met with force, police action, arrests, the firing of rubber bullets, and the use of water cannons. Accounts from that day revealed the heavy price some were willing to pay simply to be heard. Yet, even in the face of intimidation, the resolve of these students did not waver,” he recounted.

He emphasised that the progress achieved reflects a history anchored in resilience and collective sacrifice rather than convenience. In his view, the reform was shaped by students, legal practitioners, and policymakers who each contributed meaningfully without personal gain.

“History consistently reminds us that progress is never accidental. It is built on the shoulders of those willing to endure setbacks, criticism, and even physical harm,” he observed.

According to him, the eventual reform stands as evidence of sustained advocacy and selflessness, particularly from those who continued to press for change despite uncertainty.

“Selflessness is often the unseen force behind transformation. Those who stood firm in moments of adversity may not have known when change would come, but they persisted nonetheless,” he added.

In conclusion, Mr Tsamah stated that the passage of the Legal Education Act, 2026 (Act 1170), represents more than a legislative milestone, but a testament to the enduring principle that meaningful progress is earned through commitment, resilience, and sacrifice.

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