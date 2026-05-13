RTI Commission urges institutions to embrace transparency instead of resisting information requests

The Right to Information (RTI) Commission has raised concerns over what it describes as growing resistance by institutions to comply with Ghana’s transparency laws.

Head of Legal at the Commission, Stephen Owusu, said even organisations traditionally recognised as public institutions sometimes resist requests for information using technical and legal arguments.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, Mr Owusu urged institutions to embrace transparency and accountability instead of treating information requests as threats.

“It is interesting the level of resistance we get when we try to apply the law,” he stated.

According to him, there is a misconception that institutions are required to disclose every piece of information once an RTI request is submitted.

He explained, however, that the Right to Information Act clearly outlines categories of exempt information that cannot be disclosed to the public.

“It is not as if when somebody comes to ask for information, then that information should automatically be given,” he clarified.

Mr Owusu noted that Ghana’s exemptions under the RTI law are already broad compared to some other jurisdictions.

He cited personal information protections under Section 16 of the Act as an example of safeguards that prevent abuse of the law.

“If the information turns out to be personal information, Section 16 says it is exempt. It cannot be given,” he explained.

The RTI Commission official argued that concerns from some institutions are therefore misplaced since the law balances transparency with privacy and national interest protections.

Ghana’s Right to Information Act was passed in 2019 following years of pressure from civil society organisations and governance advocates.

The law is regarded as a major tool for promoting accountability, fighting corruption, and strengthening democratic governance by allowing citizens to request information from public institutions.

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