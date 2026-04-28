NDC internal voting system faces transparency and accessibility concerns—Survey

A recent internal survey conducted within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed mixed reactions among party members regarding the reliability, transparency, and accessibility of the party’s internal voting system.

Presenting the findings, Team Leader Mayor Agbleze said the feedback provided a candid assessment of members’ experiences, noting that although some aspects of the system are functioning effectively, significant gaps remain that require urgent attention to safeguard the credibility of internal elections.

According to the report, confidence in the system’s reliability remains uneven. While some members expressed satisfaction, a considerable number raised concerns about transparency, particularly in relation to vote verification and result collation, highlighting what he described as a lingering trust deficit within sections of the party.

Accessibility also emerged as a major concern, with respondents reporting difficulties navigating the voting process, especially in remote and underserved areas. Mr Agbleze warned that such barriers undermine inclusivity and weaken internal democratic processes.

“A system that does not fully accommodate all members risks weakening the very foundation of internal democracy,” he said.

The survey further identified procedural inconsistencies across various voting centres, with reports of unclear guidelines and variations in voting experiences suggesting challenges with standardisation. According to Mr Agbleze, these findings underscore the need for clearer protocols and uniform implementation across all levels of the party.

Beyond operational challenges, the report highlighted growing expectations among party members for a system that is not only efficient but also visibly fair. Mr Agbleze noted that public perception plays a crucial role in sustaining trust, warning that unresolved concerns could lead to broader dissatisfaction within the party.

The findings come at a critical time as the NDC prepares for future political contests. Mr Agbleze emphasised that strengthening internal electoral processes is essential not only for administrative efficiency but also for maintaining unity and reinforcing the party’s credibility among the wider electorate.

He described the survey as an important diagnostic tool and urged party leadership to treat its recommendations as a roadmap for reform. Suggested measures include technological improvements, clearer procedural guidelines, and sustained engagement with grassroots members.

As the party reviews the findings, attention is expected to shift towards implementation, with observers noting that the response to the concerns could significantly influence both internal cohesion and the party’s broader political outlook.

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