Prof. Titus Beyuo participates in WHO Global Summit on Preeclampsia in Kigali

Member of Parliament for Lambussie, Titus K. Beyuo, has participated in the Preeclampsia Global Summit organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kigali, where global experts gathered to discuss strategies aimed at reducing maternal deaths linked to the condition.

Prof. Beyuo disclosed in a Facebook post on Sunday, May 10, that he was among 140 international experts invited to the summit to contribute to discussions on improving maternal healthcare and addressing preventable complications associated with preeclampsia.

According to him, the summit focused on developing practical interventions and a coordinated global roadmap to help end preventable deaths caused by the pregnancy-related condition, which remains a major contributor to maternal mortality in many countries.

He also used the platform to highlight Ghana’s free primary healthcare policy, describing it as a transformative intervention with the potential to significantly improve maternal healthcare outcomes and expand access to essential health services for women and vulnerable groups.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.