Digital technologies critical to strengthening Africa’s health systems – WHO

Audio By Carbonatix
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) has underscored the critical role of digital technologies in strengthening Africa’s health systems.
Delivering a virtual message at the GITEX Future Health Africa conference in Casablanca, he noted that recent cuts to international aid had disrupted healthcare delivery across many African countries.
However, he said the situation, presented an opportunity for nations to transition from aid dependency to greater health sovereignty through strategic investments.
Dr Ghebreyesus emphasised that digital innovations, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), could help build resilient, efficient, and equitable health systems if properly designed and implemented.
In that regard, he stressed the need for solutions that responded to real needs, protected health data and supported health workers while strengthening national institutions and regional collaboration.
“Digital technologies, including artificial intelligence, are a powerful tool for building resilient, equitable, and efficient health systems. What matters most is how these tools are designed and deployed,” he said.
He expressed appreciation to Morocco for its leadership in the health space and partnership with WHO as they united to build a “healthier, safer, fair, and sovereign Africa.
The inaugural GITEX Future Health Africa conference brought together global medical experts, scientists, digital innovators, exhibitors, policymakers, and investors to explore how technology could improve access, quality, and security in healthcare across Africa.
The three-day landmark conference organised by the Mohammed VI Foundation for Sciences and Health (FM6SS), the Moroccan Ministry of Health, and Social Protection and KOAUN International, was under the high patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the King of Morocco.
Held on the theme: “Digitising Africa’s healthcare future: Essential care advancing with AI,” it featured scientific conferences, specialised workshops, and an exhibition and innovation spaces as well as several pacts to push the frontiers of health care.
The conference will be climaxed on Wednesday with more forward-looking scientific sessions, commitments, and declarations towards a futuristic health system.
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