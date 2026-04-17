WHO applauds Mahama for Free Primary Healthcare policy

President John Dramani Mahama

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has lauded President John Dramani Mahama for the introduction of the Free Primary Healthcare initiative, describing it as a major boost to healthcare delivery and a step forward in achieving Universal Health Coverage.

In a post shared on X on Thursday, April 16, the WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, commended the programme, highlighting the importance of strong primary healthcare systems in improving overall health outcomes.

“This important milestone brings Ghana closer to achieving Universal Health Coverage. Strong primary health care is essential to improving population health, enabling earlier detection, timely treatment, and more effective disease prevention,” he said.

I congratulate the President of #Ghana, @JDMahama, and Minister of @mohgovgh, @KMAkandoh, on the launch of the Free Primary Health Care (FPHC) initiative.



This important milestone brings Ghana closer to achieving Universal Health Coverage. Strong primary health care is essential… https://t.co/gI8VK1UBIN — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) April 16, 2026

The initiative forms a key component of the government’s broader social policy agenda, with a focus on expanding access to essential healthcare services, particularly in underserved communities.

The first phase is expected to be rolled out across 150 districts over two months, targeting areas with limited access to quality care.

The programme signals a shift towards preventive healthcare, incorporating routine screenings for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and cancers, alongside maternal health services including antenatal and postnatal care.

It also covers immunisation and treatment for common illnesses such as malaria, diarrhoea and respiratory infections, while promoting health education on issues like family planning, menstrual hygiene and safe water practices to improve long-term public health outcomes.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.