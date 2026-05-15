John Jinapor urges NDC supporters to remain patient as government rolls out interventions

The Yapei Kusawgu MP, John Abdulai Jinapor, has appealed to supporters of the governing National Democratic Congress to remain patient with the administration, assuring them that efforts are underway to improve livelihoods and create opportunities.

Addressing party supporters during the “Thank You Tour” of NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah in the Savannah Region on Thursday, May 14, Dr Jinapor acknowledged the growing demand for jobs and economic support but urged supporters not to engage in acts that could undermine party unity.

“We are barely two years in office. We know you need jobs, we know you need businesses,” he said, while appealing for patience as the government continues implementing its development agenda.

The Energy Minister disclosed that interventions have already begun in the area to support farmers and improve livelihoods.

According to him, he has facilitated the purchase of 2,000 bags of fertiliser and 2,000 bags of weedicides this year to assist farmers within the constituency.

Dr Jinapor also cautioned party faithful against violence and internal divisions, warning that such actions could weaken the NDC’s chances of retaining power.

“If we are sharing while in office it is just a matter of time, everybody will get some but when we use violence and it lands the party in opposition, it will be our loss,” he stated.

He further assured residents that plans are underway to improve infrastructure in the area, including the provision of pipe-borne water and road rehabilitation projects as part of the government’s broader development efforts.

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