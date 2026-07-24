Photos: Flood Mitigation Task Force begins phased dredging, demolition exercise in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
Acting on President John Mahama's directive, the Flood Mitigation Task Force has commenced a phased dredging and demolition exercise across parts of Accra to reclaim waterways and reduce the risk of flooding ahead of future rains.
The first phase of the operation has targeted New England, areas behind Mayfair Garden Estates, the Tesa Dam enclave in East Legon, and Oyarifa, where illegal structures obstructing natural drainage channels and dam banks have been demolished.
Dredging works are also underway to restore the flow capacity of affected waterways.
The second phase of the exercise is expected to cover Weija, Mallam, and Laboma.
According to the Task Force, the initiative forms part of a long-term flood prevention strategy and is not a one-time operation.
It says dredging, inspections, and monitoring will continue throughout the year to keep drains, dams, and waterways clear, with the aim of protecting lives, property, and communities from the devastating effects of flooding.
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