Kasoa Old Market demolition displaces hundreds as Assembly defends action

The Awutu Senya East Municipal Assembly has defended its decision to pull down parts of the Kasoa Old Market, insisting traders were given enough notice before the early-morning demolition.

According to Assembly officer Rahman Abdul Mohammed, officials “adequately informed” market operators ahead of the exercise, which forms part of a planned redevelopment project.

The demolition, carried out at dawn, affected about 800 traders who operated from temporary sheds and several hundred others who conducted business within the affected enclave.

The Assembly says the move is necessary to pave the way for a full redevelopment of the ageing market space.

Some traders, however, maintain that the Assembly's communication was unclear. They argue that although warnings were issued in the past, no definite information was given regarding the exact date or the scope of the exercise.

Many also rejected the alternative trading space at the Iron City Market, describing it as unsuitable for their daily operations.

The Assembly disagrees, stressing that the Iron City Market remains a viable relocation option and forms part of a long-term plan to ease congestion in the Kasoa Central Business District.

Authorities added that traffic management measures were put in place to minimise disruption during the demolition.

According to citinewsroom reports, despite these assurances, several traders expressed deep frustration, accusing the Assembly of treating them unfairly and disrupting their livelihoods without adequate arrangements.

The demolition is part of a broader redevelopment agenda for the Kasoa Old Market. Still, concerns remain about the immediate economic impact on affected traders and how quickly they will be resettled.

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