Accra floods: Flood Mitigation Task Force identifies encroachment at Tesa Dam near East Legon

The Flood Mitigation Task Force has identified encroachment and unauthorised structures around the Tesa Dam near East Legon Boundary Road as part of ongoing efforts to address flooding risks, the Jubilee House has revealed.

According to the Presidency, during an inspection of the facility, the task force observed that the dam’s capacity had been significantly reduced due to encroachment, with some individuals constructing illegal retention walls that have disrupted the natural functioning of the water retention system.

The affected structures have been marked for demolition to help restore the dam’s capacity and improve its effectiveness in managing floodwaters.

The team also identified a nearby densely populated settlement, largely made up of wooden structures, which officials said posed serious health and sanitation concerns.

The area has been earmarked for removal as government intensifies measures to reduce flood risks, restore drainage systems, and protect lives and property in vulnerable communities.

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