Obuasi East Assembly orders removal of containers from road reservation

Audio By Carbonatix
The Obuasi East Municipal Assembly has directed owners of temporary structures and containers at Kwabrafoso-Padmore School to remove them, saying the structures have encroached on a road reservation.
In a notice dated September 3, 2026, and signed by the Municipal Coordinating Director, Richard Blevi, on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive, the Assembly gave affected developers until September 30, 2026, to remove the containers.
The Assembly warned that failure to comply with the directive would result in further enforcement action without further notice.
The latest directive follows an earlier notice issued by the Assembly on July 15, 2026, inviting owners of containers at the Brahabebome-Rab Junction area to a meeting to discuss the location of their structures.
The July notice directed the affected shop owners to appear before the Municipal Chief Executive at the Assembly’s office on July 16 for discussions concerning the containers.
The Assembly subsequently issued the September directive as part of measures to address structures it says are located within a road reservation.
It urged affected persons who require further clarification to contact the Physical Planning Department of the Obuasi East Municipal Assembly.
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