Firestorm destroys commercial containers in Accra

A fierce commercial fire swept through storage containers at Ablekuma Curve, Accra, in the early hours of Tuesday, April 14, destroying property and goods before firefighters managed to bring the situation under control.

According to the Ghana National Fire Service on Wednesday, April 15, personnel from the Amasaman Municipal Fire Station responded promptly to the emergency call, arriving to find multiple containers already engulfed in flames.

A Facebook post shared by the Service said the fire spread rapidly, consuming everything within the structures and leaving behind extensive damage that is expected to result in significant financial losses for affected business operators.

Witnesses reported seeing intense flames and thick black smoke rising into the sky as the blaze tore through the area.

The fire is believed to have been fuelled by the nature of the materials stored within the containers, many of which are thought to have been highly combustible.

Within an hour of arriving at the scene, the firefighters had successfully extinguished the flames, averting a potentially more catastrophic spread to neighbouring buildings and businesses.

Although the fire destroyed the containers and all their contents, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

Fire officials have confirmed that an investigation is underway to establish the cause of the outbreak.

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