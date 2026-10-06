GCB MSME Caravan Clinic unfolds in Accra, boosting support for Ghanaian small businesses

For many micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), access to finance is only one part of the challenge. Knowing how to manage growth, build a strong brand, navigate changing market conditions and position a business for long-term success can be just as critical.

It is against this backdrop that GCB Bank took its MSME support directly to entrepreneurs in Accra through its MSME Caravan Clinic, held under the theme “MSME Unlocked: Powering Ghanaian Businesses for Sustainable Growth.”

Held at the Accra City Hotel on Tuesday, October 6, the clinic brought together a diverse group of entrepreneurs, including business owners, traders, start-ups and women-led enterprises, for practical conversations around financing, sustainable business growth, branding, reputation management and other issues that directly affect the resilience and competitiveness of small and growing businesses.

The initiative forms part of GCB Bank’s broader effort to strengthen its partnership with the MSME sector by going beyond the provision of financial services.

Through the Caravan Clinics, the bank seeks to combine access to finance with business knowledge, sector insights and practical guidance to help entrepreneurs make more informed decisions, respond to emerging opportunities and build businesses capable of adapting to changing economic and market conditions.

Moving beyond the banking product

Speaking at the Accra event, GCB Bank’s Executive Head of Commercial and Business Banking, Alhassan Iddrisu Danaa, explained that the MSME Caravan was introduced after the bank identified a gap in its approach to supporting businesses.

GCB, he said, had already established itself as a financial partner to MSMEs, providing financing, cash management and other banking solutions. However, the bank recognised that financial support alone did not fully address the needs of businesses seeking to grow and scale.

“We were already a financial partner to these MSMEs, supporting them with financing, cash management and other banking solutions. But we realised there was a missing piece. We needed to deepen the partnership by understanding the issues businesses face and looking at how we could help build their capacity to scale,” Mr Danaa said.

That realisation informed the concept of the MSME Caravan — creating a platform where GCB Bank could engage entrepreneurs more closely, listen to their needs and bring together the expertise and resources required to support their next stage of growth.

For Mr Danaa, the Caravan represents a shift from a traditional product-focused relationship towards one centred on understanding the entrepreneur and the business.

He said the objective is not simply to introduce businesses to loans or other financial products, but to create opportunities for meaningful conversations about the challenges they face and how those challenges can be addressed.

The approach, Mr Danaa explained, recognises that entrepreneurs bring first-hand knowledge of their businesses and the markets in which they operate, while GCB Bank brings experience gained from working with businesses across different sectors.

According to Mr Danaa, this exposure gives the bank a broader view of the business environment and allows it to identify patterns, lessons and experiences that may be useful to other entrepreneurs.

The bank, he said, has seen what has worked for different businesses as well as approaches that have not delivered the desired results. This experience enables GCB to provide entrepreneurs with industry information and sector guidance that can complement their own knowledge as they make decisions about their businesses.

Mr Danaa stressed that this support is not intended to replace the entrepreneur’s own understanding of the business. Rather, it is meant to provide an additional perspective that can help business owners assess their options, anticipate challenges and make more informed decisions.

He said the bank’s role is therefore not to tell entrepreneurs how to run their businesses, but to contribute knowledge and insight that can add value to the decisions they are already making.

“We’re not here to teach you how to run your business. We’re just here to add a bit of value and colour to how you do your business,” Mr Danaa said.

The MSME Caravan, in this regard, provides a platform for GCB Bank to bring its financial and sector experience closer to entrepreneurs while creating room for businesses to share their needs and challenges.

Bridging the financing gap

For GCB Bank’s Head of Micro and Small Enterprises, Cedric McAddy, one of the key challenges facing MSMEs is the difficulty of meeting the documentation and record-keeping requirements often associated with accessing finance.

Mr McAddy said GCB is seeking to bridge that gap by helping businesses formalise their transactions and build reliable records through the bank’s collection and digital payment solutions.

The transaction data generated through these activities, he explained, provides the bank with a clearer understanding of a business’s performance and can support its assessment when the business seeks financing.

Mr McAddy said GCB has also expanded access to unsecured financing for eligible MSMEs, with facilities of up to GH¢1 million available based on business turnover. The approach, he said, is intended to address some of the challenges businesses face when they lack traditional collateral or extensive financial records.

Beyond financing, he highlighted the bank’s digital solutions, which enable MSMEs to receive payments through mobile money and cards, manage their accounts remotely and carry out banking transactions through their mobile phones.

These solutions, together with the bank’s collection services and financing options, form part of GCB’s broader effort to provide practical support that enables MSMEs to operate more efficiently and build resilient, sustainable businesses.

“These are some of the things that GCB is putting out there, including this event, to help our MSMEs run their businesses in a sustainable way,” Mr McAddy said.

Taking MSME support closer to businesses

The Accra clinic forms part of a broader Caravan agenda through which GCB Bank is taking its MSME support beyond the traditional banking hall and closer to the businesses themselves.

Following engagements in other regional business centres, including Kumasi and Tamale, the Accra edition provided another opportunity for the bank to engage directly with entrepreneurs, understand their challenges and offer practical guidance.

The clinics are designed to address some of the recurring issues confronting small businesses, including access to finance, business formalisation, proper record-keeping and the adoption of digital tools.

For entrepreneurs, the value of such engagements lies not only in learning about available financial products, but also in gaining a clearer understanding of what they need to do to become more organised, financially visible and better positioned to access support as their businesses grow.

At the Accra clinic, entrepreneurs had the opportunity to engage with GCB’s SME Banking, Retail Banking, Digital Banking and Insurance teams through consultations, masterclasses and networking sessions.

This brought different aspects of business support into one space from financing and payments to insurance, branding, reputation management and broader business development.

The approach reflects GCB Bank’s stated ambition to build longer-term relationships with MSMEs rather than limiting its engagement to individual transactions.

Why the MSME agenda matters

The focus on MSMEs comes at a time when small businesses remain central to Ghana’s economic activity, while many continue to face challenges around access to capital, formalisation, record-keeping and the ability to withstand economic pressures.

GCB’s Caravan model seeks to address part of that gap by meeting entrepreneurs where they operate and helping them build the financial and business structures that can make them more visible to the formal financial system.

Rather than waiting for entrepreneurs to walk into a banking hall, the bank is taking relationship managers, business advisers and other support services closer to markets and business communities.

The strategy also places greater emphasis on the use of transaction data and digital platforms, giving the bank additional information through which it can understand the businesses it serves while helping entrepreneurs conduct their operations more efficiently.

For GCB, the objective ultimately goes beyond increasing access to individual banking products. It is about helping build a pipeline of stronger, more resilient and more financially visible Ghanaian businesses.

The Caravan therefore represents a broader interpretation of what it means to support an MSME: providing financing where appropriate, but also helping entrepreneurs understand the business environment, strengthen their operations, adopt useful digital tools and prepare for the next stage of growth.

For the entrepreneurs who attended the Accra clinic, that support came in the form of direct access to the bank’s teams, practical business conversations and solutions designed around some of the challenges they encounter every day.

And for GCB Bank, the message behind “MSME Unlocked: Powering Ghanaian Businesses for Sustainable Growth” is that unlocking the potential of Ghana’s small businesses requires more than capital.

It requires partnership, knowledge, access to the right tools and a financial institution willing to understand the business behind the account.

As Ghana’s premier indigenous bank, GCB Bank has, since its establishment in 1953, been described as a systemic bank with significant contributions to Ghana’s growth in multiple sectors, including oil and gas, agriculture, commerce, and others.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.