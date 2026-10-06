Pete Edochie becomes first Pan-African honouree of Ghana’s Legacy Project

Photo credit: Selorm Lumor

Nigerian veteran actor Pete Edochie has become the first personality outside Ghana to be celebrated under the Legacy Project by King-Dawie Publishing.

For the past two years, the initiative has focused on celebrating personalities whose work has left a mark on Ghana’s creative arts industry. Among those honoured so far are veteran actress Grace Omaboe, popularly known as Maame Dokono, football legend Asamoah Gyan, veteran actor Fred Amugi and actor Adjetey Anang.

Having established the project in Ghana, King-Dawie Publishing is now taking the initiative beyond the country’s borders, with Nigeria marking the first stop in its new Pan-African chapter.

Pete Edochie has become the first beneficiary of this expansion, receiving the honour on Sunday, October 4, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

Photo credit: Selorm Lumor

Speaking to the Project Manager of King-Dawie Publishing Limited, he explained why Pete Edochie was chosen as the first non-Ghanaian to be honoured under the project.

“I just take delight in celebrating people. Looking at his life and the contributions he’s made to African cinema, I felt he’s well positioned to be celebrated. And besides, a lot of people love him,” he said.

But for the guests at the celebration, the night went beyond the speeches and awards. From politicians and industry players to actors and cultural leaders, they shared why they believe the Nigerian screen legend deserves to be celebrated.

“Of course, he’s worth celebrating. This is someone I grew up watching, and I was fortunate to do so many movie productions with him. He’s like a big father. Another thing I like about him is that he always calls to check up on you. He advises us all the time on set. I just love him. And the moment he said he was doing something here, I’m like, no matter where I am in the world, I will be there,” Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah shared.

Photo credit: Selorm Lumor

“I have never met him in person before, but I have admired Pete from afar. He’s been one of the few Nigerians I can pick and say he’s one of the best amongst the best,” veteran actor Fred Amugi praised.

“Growing up as a kid and you see this man; at a point he is very wicked. And at a point he is very diabolic. So, these are some of the things we saw. When we were growing up, most of the people who found themselves in the art industry, I can say that most of the influence came from people like Pete Edochie.

"Acting comes to him effortlessly. He made us love acting, and I always felt that during that era, he should have been eulogised and celebrated more than what we are doing today. But it’s better late than never,” Member of Parliament for the Pru East Constituency, Emmanuel Kwaku Boa, noted.

Photo credit: Selorm Lumor

“One of the things that turns me on is when a person can be in the spotlight, but behind the scenes, they’re an impactful humanitarian, philanthropist, a person that understands that it’s not all about you. And I can say he ticks all the boxes. He is selfless,” Executive Producer of The Black I Am International Awards, Dr Angela Harris, highlighted.

And while the conversation looked ahead, the evening also paused to honour some of the legends whose work has helped shape the African film industry.

Leading that recognition was Western Regional Representative on Ghana’s Council of State, Dr Maxwell Nana Yaw Palasco Boakye, who presented awards to veteran actors Grace Omaboe, Fred Amugi and Pete Edochie.

Photo credit: Selorm Lumor

The event also saw a number of tributes and contributions in honour of Pete Edochie. Among several donors, Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and entrepreneur Maame Gold each donated GH¢20,000 towards the project, while watch brand Caveman honoured the veteran actor with a specially customised timepiece bearing his image.

Pete Edochie expressed gratitude for the recognition and the warm reception he has received from Ghanaians.

“Each time I get an invitation to come to Ghana, I am particularly delighted for so many reasons. I don’t know what to say. Thank you very much,” he said.

Photo credit: Selorm Lumor

The ceremony culminated in the official launch of the Pete Edochie Legacy Project, marking the beginning of the initiative’s expansion beyond Ghana.

From Ghanaian icons to one of Nigeria’s most recognisable screen legends, the Legacy Project is gradually becoming bigger than a celebration, evolving into an archive of African stories, one personality at a time.

“Kenya is most likely for the next stop,” Project Manager Kelvin King-Dawie hinted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.