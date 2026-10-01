Adenta-Accra travel time improves significantly under contra-flow – GAPTE

The Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) has reported a major improvement in travel time on the Adenta-Accra corridor following the introduction of the contra-flow arrangement for Ayalolo Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services.

Mr Awudu Dawuda, the Managing Director, GAPTE, said a journey from Adenta to Accra, which ordinarily took about two-and-a-half hours during peak hours, was completed in just 23 minutes during the morning session of the first day of the intervention.

He said the performance gave the Executive confidence that commuters using the corridor during the evening peak could also complete the journey within approximately 23 to 25 minutes.

Mr Dawuda disclosed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ahead of the evening session on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2026, the first day of implementation.

He said about 8,000 passengers were transported from Adenta towards Accra during the morning session, demonstrating the capacity of the intervention to move large numbers of commuters efficiently.

“Our focus must be how to move people but not to move buses,” he said, adding that GAPTE’s responsibility was to respond to passenger demands at locations where large numbers of commuters needed transportation.

Cooperation from short-haul drivers and private road users had been positive on the first day, while operational and safety challenges would be addressed as they emerged.

GAPTE had also undertaken public sensitisation on the new arrangement, he noted, and urged the media to assist in educating commuters and other road users on the initiative.

“This is the first time that we are having this intervention as a traffic management principle in easing congestion in Greater Accra,” he said.

The intervention, Mr Dawuda said, had already reduced passenger congestion at some points along the Adenta corridor, as buses were able to move commuters more efficiently.

He urged the public to embrace the arrangement, saying: “It has come to stay.”

The contra-flow arrangement, announced by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, covers the Amasaman-Accra, Adenta-Accra and Kasoa-Accra corridors.

It operates during peak hours from 0600 hours to 0900 hours and 1600 hours to 2000 hours, with selected sections temporarily configured to allow authorised Ayalolo buses to travel against the normal flow of traffic in the priority direction.

This is being implemented in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service and the Department of Urban Roads.

The MTTD is providing traffic control and enforcement support at strategic locations and major intersections along the affected corridors.

The designated lanes are strictly reserved for Ayalolo buses, with private vehicles, taxis, trotros and other unauthorised road users prohibited from using them.

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