Government vows no political protection for drug trafficking suspects

Audio By Carbonatix
Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has rejected claims that political considerations are influencing investigations into drug trafficking and related offences.
He said the government will not protect anyone found to be involved in drug trafficking, regardless of their position or political affiliation.
“President Mahama, look, we are being directed to clamp down on it, no matter what it takes, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.
The Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP's comments come amid the Minority’s motion seeking to recall Parliament to address concerns over claims that Ghana is becoming a drug transit hub.
The debate has intensified following several drug seizures, including a cocaine shipment intercepted in France, with questions raised about possible involvement of people within the state system.
Mr Ofosu was responding to comments by the Interior Minister that investigations were ongoing and that “there is some involvement of some people within the system.”
He said the Interior Minister had subsequently clarified that he was referring to individuals within the security agencies.
“The Interior Minister has clarified. The Interior Minister has clarified, at no less a place than Parliament, which is a House of Records, where he is enjoined to be absolutely truthful, that he was referring to people within the security agencies,” he said.
He cited the arrest of four Customs officials in connection with the France cocaine case.
“Indeed, in the case of the France cocaine bust, four customs officials have been arrested. They are currently undergoing trial,” he said.
Mr Ofosu urged caution in interpreting statements made during the investigations.
“So please let us limit taking people out of context and saying things that are not accurate,” he said.
He also rejected suggestions that the government had shielded politically connected individuals involved in drug trafficking.
“I repeat that under this Fourth Republic, the only political party whose prominent member has been shown to be involved in drug trafficking is the New Patriotic Party,” he said.
He added: “There’s nobody in the NDC today who has been shielded for involvement in drug trafficking.”
Mr Ofosu said claims of political protection therefore did not reflect the facts.
“So this report, in my view, does injustice to the facts,” he said.
He maintained that the government considers drug trafficking a serious issue and is committed to taking action.
“President Mahama, look, we are being directed to clamp down on it, no matter what it takes, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said.
Latest Stories
-
Dr Jasaw calls for National Agriculture Development Fund to accelerate food systems transformation
27 minutes
-
Armah-Kofi Buah honoured for developmental initiatives in Aiyinasi-North
31 minutes
-
Agbodza didn’t accuse Adom Kyei’s church of blocking road — Spokesperson
37 minutes
-
Tema native petitions EOCO over GH¢889,000 payment
37 minutes
-
VIP Jeoun Service opens new terminal in Ho, expands transport network
41 minutes
-
Mahama orders immediate action to get striking teachers back to class
45 minutes
-
Tema Fire Commander calls for private-sector support
45 minutes
-
Adaklu is not a safe haven for environmental degradation – DCE
49 minutes
-
Judiciary urged to expedite corruption cases
53 minutes
-
Adenta-Accra travel time improves significantly under contra-flow – GAPTE
57 minutes
-
Government reviews diesel subsidy as transport fare increase takes effect
59 minutes
-
SEND-Ghana, UCC students march for mandatory food warning labels
1 hour
-
Auditor-General vows tough surcharges, unveils tracker, AI audits
1 hour
-
Government vows no political protection for drug trafficking suspects
1 hour
-
Government clarifies Interior Minister’s ‘involvement’ comment in drug probe
2 hours