Government vows no political protection for drug trafficking suspects

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu has rejected claims that political considerations are influencing investigations into drug trafficking and related offences.

He said the government will not protect anyone found to be involved in drug trafficking, regardless of their position or political affiliation.

“President Mahama, look, we are being directed to clamp down on it, no matter what it takes, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.

The Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP's comments come amid the Minority’s motion seeking to recall Parliament to address concerns over claims that Ghana is becoming a drug transit hub.

The debate has intensified following several drug seizures, including a cocaine shipment intercepted in France, with questions raised about possible involvement of people within the state system.

Mr Ofosu was responding to comments by the Interior Minister that investigations were ongoing and that “there is some involvement of some people within the system.”

He said the Interior Minister had subsequently clarified that he was referring to individuals within the security agencies.

“The Interior Minister has clarified. The Interior Minister has clarified, at no less a place than Parliament, which is a House of Records, where he is enjoined to be absolutely truthful, that he was referring to people within the security agencies,” he said.

He cited the arrest of four Customs officials in connection with the France cocaine case.

“Indeed, in the case of the France cocaine bust, four customs officials have been arrested. They are currently undergoing trial,” he said.

Mr Ofosu urged caution in interpreting statements made during the investigations.

“So please let us limit taking people out of context and saying things that are not accurate,” he said.

He also rejected suggestions that the government had shielded politically connected individuals involved in drug trafficking.

“I repeat that under this Fourth Republic, the only political party whose prominent member has been shown to be involved in drug trafficking is the New Patriotic Party,” he said.

He added: “There’s nobody in the NDC today who has been shielded for involvement in drug trafficking.”

Mr Ofosu said claims of political protection therefore did not reflect the facts.

“So this report, in my view, does injustice to the facts,” he said.

He maintained that the government considers drug trafficking a serious issue and is committed to taking action.

“President Mahama, look, we are being directed to clamp down on it, no matter what it takes, no matter whose ox is gored,” he said.

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