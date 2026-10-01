Agbodza didn’t accuse Adom Kyei’s church of blocking road — Spokesperson

Roads Minister, Kwame Agbodza

The spokesperson to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kojo Danquah, has clarified that Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza did not accuse the church associated with Adom Kyei of blocking a road or preventing contractors from accessing the site for construction works.

Mr Danquah was responding to a publication headlined, “Adom Kyei and his church block the road and deny us access to construct the road – Road Minister Agbodza reacts,” which he described as factually inaccurate and a misrepresentation of the Minister’s remarks.

According to the spokesperson, the allegation that the church was blocking the road was made by the contractor and not the Minister.



He said the video of the Minister’s engagement clearly shows Mr Agbodza instructing the contractor to create access for the church, provide an additional lane, fix the road leading to the church, urgently address the drainage situation and undertake an additional 600 metres of road works.

Mr Danquah therefore called for the headline to be corrected to accurately reflect the Minister’s comments.



“This is not a matter of interpretation. The video provides the evidence,” he said, stressing that misattributing statements to public officials could create a false impression of what transpired.

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