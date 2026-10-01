National

Agbodza didn’t accuse Adom Kyei’s church of blocking road — Spokesperson

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  1 October 2026 4:58am
Roads Minister, Kwame Agbodza
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The spokesperson to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kojo Danquah, has clarified that Minister Kwame Governs Agbodza did not accuse the church associated with Adom Kyei of blocking a road or preventing contractors from accessing the site for construction works.

Mr Danquah was responding to a publication headlined, “Adom Kyei and his church block the road and deny us access to construct the road – Road Minister Agbodza reacts,” which he described as factually inaccurate and a misrepresentation of the Minister’s remarks.

According to the spokesperson, the allegation that the church was blocking the road was made by the contractor and not the Minister.

He said the video of the Minister’s engagement clearly shows Mr Agbodza instructing the contractor to create access for the church, provide an additional lane, fix the road leading to the church, urgently address the drainage situation and undertake an additional 600 metres of road works.

Mr Danquah therefore called for the headline to be corrected to accurately reflect the Minister’s comments.

“This is not a matter of interpretation. The video provides the evidence,” he said, stressing that misattributing statements to public officials could create a false impression of what transpired.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group