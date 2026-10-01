GTEC flags over 100 tertiary institutions as unrecognised

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has identified more than 100 tertiary institutions operating without recognition as of September 2026, citing various quality assurance concerns.
In a statement on unrecognised tertiary institutions, the Commission warned prospective students, parents and the general public to exercise caution when considering enrolment at the affected institutions.
GTEC said the institutions on its list have not been recognised by the Commission, meaning their operations and the qualifications they offer remain subject to concerns identified through its quality assurance processes.
The Commission urged prospective students and parents to verify the recognition status of any tertiary institution before enrolling. It also advised members of the public to conduct the necessary checks before accepting or relying on certificates issued by institutions whose recognition status has not been established.
GTEC further cautioned the public to exercise due diligence regarding certificates obtained from the listed institutions, stressing the importance of confirming their status before using them for employment, further education or other purposes.
Latest Stories
-
Gov’t to suspend GH¢1 D-Levy on diesel for October and November
3 minutes
-
Fire destroys belongings in Akweteyman apartment
33 minutes
-
Baffour Awuah to turn himself in to EOCO today – JoyNews sources
39 minutes
-
Government identifies payment discrepancy holding up teachers’ strike resolution
57 minutes
-
BoG signals no FX intermediation for October as GoldBod plans $1bn support for banks
1 hour
-
When share ownership becomes personal: The African mindset of the Dangote IPO
1 hour
-
Why MFWA Legal Fund matters to Ghana’s democracy
1 hour
-
Fuel prices to rise from October 1; diesel could hit GH¢19.60 – COMAC
1 hour
-
Parliament must investigate how 3.9 tonnes of cocaine left Ghana undetected – Samuel Jinapor
1 hour
-
Government pledges to pay striking teachers as payment dispute is resolved
1 hour
-
Government cannot investigate drug exports under its own watch – Abu Jinapor
1 hour
-
Government extends GH¢2 diesel subsidy for two more months
2 hours
-
GTEC flags over 100 tertiary institutions as unrecognised
2 hours
-
Agric Committee chair commends NAFCO for turnaround from GH¢20m debt to GH¢96m profit
2 hours
-
NPP: Judicial office requires judges to surrender some personal freedoms
2 hours