GTEC flags over 100 tertiary institutions as unrecognised

GTEC Boss

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has identified more than 100 tertiary institutions operating without recognition as of September 2026, citing various quality assurance concerns.

In a statement on unrecognised tertiary institutions, the Commission warned prospective students, parents and the general public to exercise caution when considering enrolment at the affected institutions.

GTEC said the institutions on its list have not been recognised by the Commission, meaning their operations and the qualifications they offer remain subject to concerns identified through its quality assurance processes.

The Commission urged prospective students and parents to verify the recognition status of any tertiary institution before enrolling. It also advised members of the public to conduct the necessary checks before accepting or relying on certificates issued by institutions whose recognition status has not been established.

GTEC further cautioned the public to exercise due diligence regarding certificates obtained from the listed institutions, stressing the importance of confirming their status before using them for employment, further education or other purposes.

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