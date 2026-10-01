Government identifies payment discrepancy holding up teachers’ strike resolution

Government has identified a payment discrepancy between the Accountant-General’s Department, the Finance Ministry and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) as the key issue delaying the resolution of the teachers’ strike.

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said efforts are ongoing to close the gap and return teachers to the classroom.

“I think there is some gap between what the Accountant-General and the Minister of Finance have done and what the GSO said, so it is that gap that needs to be closed,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.

The Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP's comments come after pre-tertiary teachers withdrew their services, disrupting teaching and learning across the country.

Mr Ofosu said President John Mahama has been briefed on the situation and has directed that all necessary action be taken to resolve the impasse.

“He has instructed that every necessary action be taken to ensure that teachers go back to the classroom,” he said.

He said the government recognises the importance of teachers and cannot afford to let the strike continue for an extended period.

“Government values the contributions of teachers, and teachers are highly valued, highly respected human resources, and because of their importance, one can ill afford for them to withdraw their services over any extended period of time,” he said.

According to Mr Ofosu, both the Finance Ministry and the Accountant-General’s Department maintain that they have taken the necessary steps on their part.

“I think both the Finance Ministry and the Accountant-General have clarified that on their part they have done what has to be done,” he said.

He also insisted that government remains willing to pay teachers once the outstanding differences are resolved.

“The accountant, you now assume that, as far as he is concerned, the list of teachers that he has received, he is affected by payments,” he said.

“So he shows that government is committed to doing what has to be done, except that clarity has to be brought to the process, and all the differences ironed out.”

Mr Ofosu said government’s priority is to resolve the matter quickly.

“Once that is done, government has to meet its commitment, so we will meet it,” he said.

He also said presidential intervention could be considered if efforts by the relevant ministries and agencies reach a deadlock.

However, he said the issue currently remains the responsibility of the Education Ministry, the Finance Ministry, and the Controller.

“But at the moment, I believe that it is within the purview of the Education Ministry, the Finance Ministry, and the Controller to address this, and I know that efforts are ongoing to achieve just that,” he said.

Mr Ofosu expressed confidence that the dispute would be resolved within days, allowing teachers to return to the classroom.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.