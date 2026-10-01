Mahama orders security agencies to make Ghana’s ports ‘ironclad’ against drug trafficking

President John Mahama has ordered security agencies to make Ghana’s ports “ironclad” against drug trafficking.

Government spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu said the directive follows concerns over drug consignments leaving Ghana and being intercepted abroad.

The Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP said President Mahama convened an urgent meeting of security agencies two weeks ago to address weaknesses in the country’s ports.

“It is an expression of the president’s concern that he convened that urgent meeting two weeks ago, involving various security agencies that are supposed to work together to make our ports safe or our ports so ironclad that this sort of activity does not take place,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.

The government’s position comes amid a Minority motion seeking to recall Parliament to address concerns over claims that Ghana is becoming a drug transit hub.

The Minority has cited a series of drug seizures and trafficking cases in pushing for Parliament to examine the issue.

Mr Ofosu, however, rejected the description of Ghana as a “cocaine coast” or a drug transit hub.

He argued that drug-related arrests by the police and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) should not automatically be interpreted as evidence that Ghana is becoming a trafficking hub.

“So, if there are 12 cases, and two of them involve transhipment, or if you like exports of drugs outside of Ghana, you don’t put everything together and say Ghana is a volcano,” he said.

He said cases intercepted by security agencies demonstrate that institutions established to fight drug trafficking are carrying out their duties.

“What does NACOC exist to do? To apprehend and prevent drug trafficking, not so, or drug use, illegal drug use, for that matter,” he said.

However, Mr Ofosu acknowledged that consignments that escape Ghanaian security checks and are intercepted overseas remain a concern.

“Therefore, those that escaped the scrutiny of law enforcement in Ghana and find their way abroad are those that are worrying,” he said.

He said the President has consequently ordered the agencies to improve coordination at the ports.

Mr Ofosu said a key concern identified at the meeting was rivalry among agencies operating at the ports.

“I sat in the meeting, and it was clear from what transpired that there is some, if you like, tough battle between or among the various agencies. Each of them is trying to assert their supremacy over the ports, and so sometimes they don’t share information,” he said.

According to him, President Mahama wants the agencies to end the rivalry and work together.

“So the president says, ‘Okay, I want an end to this turf battle. You must share information. You must collaborate. “ Bring me a road map that shows you are doing these, among other things necessary to ensure this will happen,” he said.

He added that the President was clear that Ghana must not become a transit route for drug trafficking.

“Indeed, the President was clear that he will not tolerate Ghana’s borders becoming a transit point for drug trafficking,” he said.

Mr Ofosu said the deadline given to the agencies for the roadmap was due to expire within days.

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