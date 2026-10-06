Minerals Commission suspends reconnaissance license of Gold Coast GRC Ghana Limited

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minerals Commission has suspended the Reconnaissance License of Gold Coast GRC Ghana Limited.
A letter intercepted by Myjoyonline indicates that the decision to suspend the license is part of the mining sector clean-up being carried out by the regulator.
The letter, copied to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, his Deputy, Sulemana Yussif, and Chief Director Innocent Haligah, read
"We refer to the reconnaissance licences granted to Gold Coast GRC Ghana Limited on 9th February 2026 in respect of areas within Ghana’s territorial waters.
As indicated in our letter dated 4th February 2026, which communicated the Ministerial approval of the Commission’s recommendation to grant the licences, the Company is required to obtain all necessary authorisations, permits and approvals from the relevant State institutions before commencing any exploration-related activities.
The Commission has, however, subsequently received representations from key stakeholders raising concerns and objections regarding the grant of the mineral rights and the activities proposed under the licences.
The concerns raised relate principally to the potential environmental and ecological impacts of the proposed operations, as well as the adequacy of consultations with individuals, communities and other groups who may be affected by the Company’s activities.
In view of these concerns, and unless the matters raised are adequately addressed, the proposed operations may be subject to regulatory challenges and may not obtain the necessary social licence to operate.
It is therefore considered necessary to temporarily suspend all activities to allow the relevant regulatory, environmental, ecological and social concerns to be properly assessed, considered and addressed through appropriate stakeholder engagement and consultation.
"Accordingly, you are hereby informed that the Hon. Minister for Lands and Natural Resources has directed the immediate suspension of all activities being undertaken under the licences."
It said, "The suspension shall remain in effect until the Commission has completed the necessary consultations and issued the requisite written Ministerial authorisation for the resumption of activities.
During this period, the company is required to cooperate fully with the Commission, other relevant State institutions and all affected stakeholders in addressing the concerns raised and ensuring that all applicable regulatory, environmental and social requirements are duly satisfied.
The company is expected to refrain from undertaking any activities under the affected licences until the required consultations have been concluded and the necessary written authorisation for resumption has been issued," the letter concluded.
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